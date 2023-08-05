SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Shares Down 1.7%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €12.69 ($13.95) and last traded at €12.78 ($14.04). Approximately 47,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.00 ($14.29).

SAF-Holland Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.93. The company has a market cap of $580.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About SAF-Holland

(Get Free Report)

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.