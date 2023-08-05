Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. 1,904,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

