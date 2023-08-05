Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 210,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 285,873 shares.The stock last traded at $12.67 and had previously closed at $13.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Sasol Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

About Sasol

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sasol by 26.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 164,074 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 2,140.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 103,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sasol by 384.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 99,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

