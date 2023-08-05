Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 210,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 285,873 shares.The stock last traded at $12.67 and had previously closed at $13.24.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
