Savers Value Village, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 8th (NYSE:SVV)

Savers Value Village’s (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 8th. Savers Value Village had issued 22,291,666 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $401,249,988 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SVV opened at $23.94 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Savers Value Village stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.