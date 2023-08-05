Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33,686 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,686 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT opened at $25.87 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 889,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,796,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 889,818 shares in the company, valued at $17,796,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 7,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $196,085.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,273,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,511,672.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,358,493 shares of company stock valued at $61,646,966. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

