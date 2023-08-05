Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National updated its FY23 guidance to $1.75-1.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after acquiring an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Schneider National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schneider National by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.