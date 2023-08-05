Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.39) to GBX 430 ($5.52) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schroders from GBX 560 ($7.19) to GBX 538 ($6.91) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upgraded Schroders from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Schroders stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Schroders has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

