Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 95.82% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after buying an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $29,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after buying an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.