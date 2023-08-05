Seele-N Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $135.92 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $135.92 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,064.17 or 1.00081916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004305 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $541.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

