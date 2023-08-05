Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Select Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.86 to $2.03 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.86-$2.03 EPS.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SEM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 871,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $1,431,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,682,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $1,431,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,682,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at $971,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,306. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Select Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Select Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Select Medical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.