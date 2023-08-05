Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 92,513 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.