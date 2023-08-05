Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

MS opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

