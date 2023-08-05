Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.13 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average is $120.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

