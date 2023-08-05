Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $350.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.