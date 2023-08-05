Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.85 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 82,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $847,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.1% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

