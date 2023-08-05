Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,963 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $243.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 226.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.82.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

