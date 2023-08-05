Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,427 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

