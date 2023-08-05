Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,785 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

