Sigma Planning Corp Sells 740 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

