Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBGI. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $14.20 on Friday. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,054,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 222,890 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

