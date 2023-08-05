Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Sinclair has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sinclair has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. Sinclair has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $25.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 28.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinclair will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Further Reading

