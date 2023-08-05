Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Trading Down 3.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 2,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.
Siyata Mobile Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.50.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Siyata Mobile
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.