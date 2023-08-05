SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

