SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $11.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SoFi Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Compass Point began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 160.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 97,340 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $167,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,370.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 293,070 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 265,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 133.1% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 420,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 240,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

