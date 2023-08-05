Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %

SRNE stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after buying an additional 1,008,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 229,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,652 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,622,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

