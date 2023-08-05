Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Gap Down to $18.48

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $17.00. Sotera Health shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 119,607 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a positive return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $220.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

