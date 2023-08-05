Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading Down 6.5%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.62. 10,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 19,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.01.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Source Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,744.82. The stock has a market cap of C$76.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.26.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

