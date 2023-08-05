Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Purchases $39,520.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Anna T. Locke acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $49.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

