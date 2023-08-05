Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Purchases $39,520.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Anna T. Locke acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Southern First Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of SFST stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $49.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southern First Bancshares
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.