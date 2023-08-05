Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.