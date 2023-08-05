Spero Therapeutics’ (SPRO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

