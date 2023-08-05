Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.68-$2.76 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $40.39.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.63.

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.