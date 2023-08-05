Square Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195,798.25 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Square Token has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $195,798.25 and $4,157.51 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.09427893 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,211.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

