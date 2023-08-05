STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. STERIS also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.80 EPS.

STERIS Stock Up 0.2 %

STE stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.01. 451,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.02. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

