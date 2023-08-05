STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. STERIS also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.80 EPS.

STERIS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.01. 451,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.02. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 154.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 114,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.