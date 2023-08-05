STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. STERIS also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.80 EPS.
STERIS Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of STE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.01. 451,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.02. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.00.
In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 114,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
