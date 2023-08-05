Stifel Nicolaus Increases Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $82.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $76.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,602,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,992,000 after acquiring an additional 90,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Trex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

