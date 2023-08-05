StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

