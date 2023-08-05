StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
