StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

