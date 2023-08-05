StockNews.com Downgrades DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $296.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 305,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.