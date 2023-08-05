StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CVU opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 1,777.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

In other news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $180,444.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,243,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Articles

