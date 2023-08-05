StockNews.com Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CytomX Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.