StockNews.com Lowers Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Dril-Quip Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DRQ opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $948.05 million, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 5.68%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after buying an additional 41,609 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

