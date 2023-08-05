STV Group (LON:STVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $210.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.72), with a volume of 343569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.75).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get STV Group alerts:

STV Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.78 million and a PE ratio of 554.05.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.