Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

SKT stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 118.07%.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 84.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $74,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

