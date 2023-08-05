TD Cowen Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $181.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day moving average of $168.49. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

