TD Cowen Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $327.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $329.00 to $327.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.71.

SBA Communications stock opened at $222.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $356.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.07.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

