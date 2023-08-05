TD Securities Trims AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Target Price to C$8.50

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

