Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 25th

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TNK opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The business had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after acquiring an additional 62,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 437,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after buying an additional 140,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after buying an additional 113,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 223,057 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

