Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $18.99. 82,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 98,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
