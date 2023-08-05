Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $18.99. 82,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 98,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 177.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.