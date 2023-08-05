Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after buying an additional 133,997 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,677,000 after buying an additional 784,200 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,208,000 after buying an additional 2,989,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,339,000 after buying an additional 844,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.