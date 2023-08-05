Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 48.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 16.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $4,293,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

